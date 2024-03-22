News & Insights

Philippine central bank moves monetary policy meeting date to get more data

March 22, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has moved its next monetary policy meeting to April 8 from April 4 to wait for the release of inflation data, it said in a statement on Friday.

March inflation data will be released on April 5.

Annual inflation could accelerate further to 3.9% in March from the previous month's 3.4% due to base effects, central bank Governor Eli Remolona said on Wednesday.

