Philippine central bank keeps key rates steady, as expected

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters

The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current monetary policy settings remain appropriate after a series of easing measures this year to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current monetary policy settings remain appropriate after a series of easing measures this year to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at a record low of 2.0%. The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were likewise kept at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes anad Alison Williams)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More