Philippine central bank keeps key rates steady, as expected

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current monetary policy settings remain appropriate after a series of easing measures this year to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at a record low of 2.0%. The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were likewise kept at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes anad Alison Williams)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.