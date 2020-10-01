Philippine central bank keeps key rates steady, as expected

MANILA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank kept its policy rates steady on Thursday, as expected, citing benign inflation and ample liquidity to support the pandemic-ravaged domestic economy.
It maintained the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at a record-low 2.25%.
Twelve of 13 economists Reuters surveyed ahead of Thursday's policy meeting had expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep rates on hold, while a lone economist had projected a cut of 25 basis points.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)
