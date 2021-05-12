Philippine central bank holds rate at record low to support economic recovery

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters

The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate steady at a record low on Wednesday, as policymakers focus on supporting an economy which is showing signs of recovering after shrinking last year and in the first quarter of 2021.

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate steady at a record low on Wednesday, as policymakers focus on supporting an economy which is showing signs of recovering after shrinking last year and in the first quarter of 2021.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 2.0% for a fourth consecutive meeting, as predicted by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema, Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters