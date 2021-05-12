Philippine central bank holds rate at record low to support economic recovery

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate steady at a record low on Wednesday, as policymakers focus on supporting an economy which is showing signs of recovering after shrinking last year and in the first quarter of 2021.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 2.0% for a fourth consecutive meeting, as predicted by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

