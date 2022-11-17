US Markets

Philippine central bank cannot stay put if Fed hikes rates-governor

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

November 17, 2022 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Karen Lema for Reuters ->

By Karen Lema

MANILA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank cannot stay put if the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, its governor said on Friday, citing the need to limit the peso's weakness.

The Fed is expected to deliver a smaller 50-basis-point hike in December after four consecutive 75-bp increases, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. policy tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook.

"If the Fed does 50, we cannot have zero right? So the question is whether it's 25 or 50," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told Reuters in an interview.

To combat inflation, the BSP, has raised rates six times this year, including Thursday's 75-basis-point rate increase, largely driven by the need to match the Fed's three-quarter point hike this month.

Medalla reiterated that the rate differentials between the United States and the Philippines should not be allowed to narrow sharply, lest the weakness in the peso would persist and push up already elevated prices of imported food and fuel.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.