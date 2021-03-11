Philippine cbank says not yet inclined to tighten monetary policy

The Philippine central bank is not inclined to tighten monetary policy at this time, despite supply-side factors keeping inflation above the 2%-4% target range, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday.

In a regular virtual briefing, Diokno said inflation expectations were on the rise but remained within target over the medium term, despite the headline figure hitting a 26-month high in February.

