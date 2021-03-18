Philippine cbank revises 2021 c/a surplus forecast higher

C/A surplus seen at $9.1 bln in 2021, $5.2 bln in 2022
FX reserves seen at $114 bln by end-2021, $117 bln by end-2022
Adds details, other forecasts
MANILA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday revised its current account surplus projection for this year to $9.1 billion, or 2.3% of GDP, up from a December forecast of $6.1 billion, or 1.5% of GDP.
It expects a current-account surplus of $5.2 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, for next year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.
The country's 2021 external position is looking up, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters, citing improving growth of both exports and imports.
The current account yielded a surplus of $13 billion last year, equivalent to 3.6% of GDP, preliminary BSP data showed.
The BSP revised its exports growth forecast this year to 8% from 5% in December, and expects imports to grow 12% versus a previous projection of 8%.
It expects the gross international reserves to pick up to $114 billion by end-2021, from end-2020 level of $110.1 billion, and further to $117 billion by end-2022.
The balance of payments is projected to yield a surplus of $6.2 billion this year, or 1.6% of GDP, higher than the December forecast of $3.3 billion, or 0.8% of GDP.
It projects a BOP surplus of $3.8 billion, or 0.9% of GDP, for next year.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.