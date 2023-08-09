Philippine cbank ready to act in battling inflation - official

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank stands ready to act to ensure inflation will be on a path consistent with its target, Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said in an economic briefing on Wednesday.

Monetary authorities will meet on Aug. 17 to set policy rates.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

