Philippine cbank ready to act in battling inflation - official

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

August 09, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank stands ready to act to ensure inflation will be on a path consistent with its target, Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said in an economic briefing on Wednesday.

Monetary authorities will meet on Aug. 17 to set policy rates.

