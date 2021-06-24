Philippine cbank keeps rate at record low, as expected

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy meeting, citing lingering downside risks to domestic economic growth.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 2.0%, as predicted by all 11 economists in a Reuters poll.

