Philippine cbank keeps rate at record low, as expected

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy meeting, citing lingering downside risks to domestic economic growth.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 2.0%, as predicted by all 11 economists in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alex Richardson)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.