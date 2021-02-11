Philippine cbank keeps key rate at record low, as expected

MANILA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current monetary policy settings were appropriate as inflation is still expected to stay firmly within target over the policy horizon.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at a record low of 2.0%, as predicted by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.