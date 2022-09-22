Philippine cbank hikes rates by 50 bps, as expected

MANILA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, as expected, the fifth hike this year to curb inflation and support a sagging local currency.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas lifted the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate PHCBIR=ECI to 4.25%, as predicted by most economists in a Reuters poll.

