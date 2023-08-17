Philippine cbank has room to raise rates without contracting the economy -governor

MANILA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has room to resume hiking interest rates without contracting the economy, its governor said on Friday.

The Philippines has ample foreign exchange reserves to weather external shocks, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona told CNBC, a day after monetary authorities kept benchmark rates unchanged for the third straight meeting.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

