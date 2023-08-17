News & Insights

Philippine cbank has room to raise rates without contracting the economy -governor

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

August 17, 2023 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has room to resume hiking interest rates without contracting the economy, its governor said on Friday.

The Philippines has ample foreign exchange reserves to weather external shocks, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona told CNBC, a day after monetary authorities kept benchmark rates unchanged for the third straight meeting.

