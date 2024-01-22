News & Insights

Philippine cbank governor says rates to 'stay sufficiently tight'

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

January 22, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by Karen Lema for Reuters ->

Recasts to add policy comments, details

MANILA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank's policy would have to remain "sufficiently tight" with inflation currently forecast to stay above its 2% to 4% target, making a rate cut at its next meeting unlikely, its governor said on Monday.

The central bank's benchmark interest rate was kept steady at 6.5% in the final two meetings of last year, after hiking rates by a total of 450 basis points since May 2022 to rein in inflation. Its next meeting is on Feb 15.

Headline inflation last month returned to target at 3.9%, but average inflation for 2023 stood at 6.0%, way above the central bank's 2% to 4% target.

Central bank Governor Eli Remolona also said the economic slowdown in China "is a concern" and could hurt the Philippines' growth prospects, saying it could be a "long slowdown".

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

((mikhail.flores@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.