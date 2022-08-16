Philippine cbank chief: Stands ready to take action vs inflation

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank "stands ready to take the necessary policy actions" to combat inflation, its governor said on Wednesday ahead of a rate setting meeting on Aug. 18.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, speaking at a forum organised by business journalists, also said current policy settings remain supportive of economic growth and that recovery has gained traction.

