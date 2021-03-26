Philippine c.bank to unwind relief measures in a timely manner -governor

MANILA, March 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will unwind accommodative policy measures in a timely manner, its governor said on Friday, as he expects the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to be transitory.

"We will carry out disengagement strategies in a manner that avoids risks associated with early or late implementation," Governor Benjamin Diokno told a business forum. The central bank on Thursday kept policy rates at a record low to support recovery.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.