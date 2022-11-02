Philippine c.bank to match Fed's 75 bps rate hike on Nov. 17

By matching the Fed's rate hike, Medalla said the BSP reiterated its strong commitment to maintaining price stability by aggressively dealing with inflationary pressures stemming from local and global factors.

He cited the BSP's preparedness to "take necessary policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path", as he projected headline inflation to return to the 2%-4% target band in the second half of 2023 and full-year 2024.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

