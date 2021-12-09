Philippine c.bank to keep monetary policy support for economic recovery

MANILA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank sees the need to "patiently maintain" its policy support to ensure economic recovery, its governor said on Thursday, ahead of a policy setting meeting on Dec. 16.

The central bank is committed to providing policy support to help recovery from the pandemic, Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference. It stands ready to use policy instruments to ensure monetary policy settings remain appropriate, he added.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

