Philippine c.bank to keep monetary policy support for economic recovery

The Philippine central bank sees the need to "patiently maintain" its policy support to ensure economic recovery, its governor said on Thursday, ahead of a policy setting meeting on Dec. 16.

The central bank is committed to providing policy support to help recovery from the pandemic, Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference. It stands ready to use policy instruments to ensure monetary policy settings remain appropriate, he added.

