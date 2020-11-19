Philippine c.bank surprises with 5th rate cut this year as economy struggles

By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday, its fifth reduction this year, as damage from a series of typhoons and surging coronavirus infections heap more pressure on the sputtering economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lowered the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to a new low of 2.0%. It also cut the rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities to 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Only two of 11 economists Reuters surveyed ahead of Thursday's policy review had expected the BSP to cut rates by a quarter point. Most of them had forecast the central bank would remain on hold as it assessed the impact of earlier easing.

The BSP has now slashed rates by a cumulative 200 bps this year, moving to provide extra support for an economy that contracted more than expected in the third quarter as demand remained weak and government spending slowed.

It said policy will remain accommodative in the coming months and the timing of an exit from unprecedented easing measures will depend on inflation and pace of economic recovery.

"Muted business and household sentiment and the impact of recent natural calamities could pose strong headwinds to the recovery of the economy in the coming months," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

Rising coronavirus cases globally has also kept the uncertainty elevated, he said.

Moreover, six cyclones have hit the Philippines in a span of just four weeks, including Vamco and Super Typhoon Goni, the world's most powerful this year, causing massive flooding and crop damage.

Despite further policy easing, inflation is not a concern for the central bank, with the latest forecasts indicating expectations are firmly anchored within the 2%-4% target band for 2020 up to 2022 amid weak domestic activity.

The BSP revised its inflation forecasts to 2.4% for this year, from 2.3% previously, and to 2.7% for next year, from 2.8%. Inflation in 2022 was projected at 2.9% versus 3% previously.

