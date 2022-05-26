Philippine c.bank signals another rate hike in June meeting

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is inclined to have another 25 basis point (bps) rate adjustment in its policy meeting next month, Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday.

The central bank last week started unwinding its easy money policy, lifting the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate PHCBIR=ECI by 25 bps to 2.25%, to combat inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.