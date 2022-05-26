Philippine c.bank signals another rate hike in June meeting

Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Philippine central bank is inclined to have another 25 basis point (bps) rate adjustment in its policy meeting next month, Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday.

The central bank last week started unwinding its easy money policy, lifting the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate PHCBIR=ECI by 25 bps to 2.25%, to combat inflationary pressures.

