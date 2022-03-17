Philippine c.bank sees wider c/a deficit in 2022, 2023

MANILA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it expects the country's current account balance to register a deficit equivalent to 3.8% and 3.7% of gross domestic product in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The current account deficit projections for both years are wider than last year's deficit equal to 1.8% of GDP.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

