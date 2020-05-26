Philippine c.bank sees record $94 bln foreign exchange reserves by end-2020

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Philippine central bank expects the country's foreign exchange reserves to hit a record $94 billion by end of 2020, its governor said on Wednesday.

MANILA, May 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank expects the country's foreign exchange reserves to hit a record $94 billion by end of 2020, its governor said on Wednesday.

Remittances from millions of Filipinos living and working overseas could still grow from last year's $30 billion, but at a slower pace, that should help keep the peso stable, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in an online forum.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More