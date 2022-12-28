Philippine c.bank sees Dec annual inflation at 7.8% to 8.6%

December 28, 2022 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation was likely within the 7.8% to 8.6% range in December because of upward pressures from higher electricity rates and agricultural commodities prices, the central bank said on Thursday.

It will continue monitoring developments to prevent the further broadening of price pressures, it said, after inflation hit 8% in November. The Philippines' statistics agency will release inflation data in the first week of January.

