Philippine c.bank sees CPI within target by H2, as inflation stabilises

MANILA, June 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank expects inflation to return to within its 2%-4% target band by the second half of the year, after government data on Friday showed the headline figure stabilising at 4.5% for the third consecutive month.

The May annual inflation figure reflected slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index, helping offset higher energy costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

It matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll and came in within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) projected range of 4.0%-4.8% for the month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was also unchanged at 3.3% in May PHCPXY=ECI.

Inflation averaged 4.4% in the first five months of the year.

The BSP said the headline number may remain above 4% in June, but it expected inflation would decelerate to within the target range by the second half and beyond to 2022 as domestic supply bottlenecks are addressed.

"The BSP is of the view that risks to the inflation outlook are broadly balanced," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters, citing the impact of pork imports to contain a price spike, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the pace of a global economic recovery.

The BSP holds its next policy meeting on June 24.

Earlier this week Diokno said the domestic economy could grow at least 6% this year, and that the BSP would maintain easy monetary policy until there was a clear recovery.

"Demand side pressures are weak because we are in recession," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING, as he projected inflation would slow in coming months and be back within the target as early as July.

"There really is impetus or call for BSP to remain accommodative until recovery is in full swing," Mapa said.

