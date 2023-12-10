Philippine c.bank says watching inflation expectations closely

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is watching inflation expectations closely and making forward guidance to help anchor expectations, its governor said on Monday.

"That seems to help reduce second-round effects," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said in an economic briefing.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores)

