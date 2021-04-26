Philippine c.bank says to continue supporting economy amid pandemic

C.bank says impact of pandemic is transitory

More cuts in banks' reserve requirement on the table

Philippines GDP declined by record 9.6% in 2020

Adds details on reserve requirement ratio

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank will continue supporting the economy, which remains fundamentally sound despite the ongoing pandemic, its governor said on Monday.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy will be transitory, central bank governor Benjamin Diokno told an economic forum.

The Philippine economy contracted a record 9.6% in 2020 because of lengthy and restrictive coronavirus curbs.

Diokno said further cuts in the banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) remain on the table, but that will depend on domestic liquidity and credit dynamics in coming months.

The central bank governor aims to reduce the RRR to the single digit level by the end of his term in 2023 from the current 12%.

The central bank, which kept interest rates steady at 2.0% at its last meeting in March, will meet on May 13 to review policy.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.