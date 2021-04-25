Philippine c.bank says to continue supporting economy amid pandemic

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank will continue supporting the economy, which remains fundamentally sound despite the ongoing pandemic, its governor said on Monday.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy will be transitory, central bank governor Benjamin Diokno told an economic forum. The Philippine economy slumped a record 9.6% in 2020 because of lengthy and tight coronavirus curbs.

