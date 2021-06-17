Philippine c.bank says has tools to cushion Fed taper impact

Ample tools to counteract Fed impact - governor

C.bank to set rates on June 24

Accommodative policy to support growth, recovery

MANILA, June 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has enough measures to counter any macroeconomic fallout from a possible shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy, its governor said on Thursday.

"We can do a lot of measures to counteract any possible effect on the Philippines," central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference after the Federal Reserve signaled it would raise rates earlier than expected.

The central bank, which is scheduled to set policy rates on June 24, would focus on keeping monetary policy stance supportive of domestic demand and economic recovery, Diokno said.

But a critical near-term issue for the Philippines is the progress of the vaccine rollout, he added.

The Philippine economy contracted by a record 9.6% in 2020, as strict and lengthy lockdowns hurt spending and investment, but growth is expected to bounce back this year.

The central bank has kept interest rates steady at a record low for four consecutive meetings.

