Philippine c.bank ready to take further policy action against inflation

MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank stands ready to take further policy action to bring inflation, which hit a 14-year high in December, back to a target-consistent path over the medium term, its governor said on Thursday.

The risks to the inflation outlook remained tilted to the upside for 2023, but are seen to be broadly balanced for 2024, central bank Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement, ahead of a Feb. 16 rate setting meeting, the first for this year.

