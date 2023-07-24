News & Insights

Philippine c.bank ready to resume policy tightening if needed

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

July 24, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds comments from c.bank deputy governor

MANILA, July 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is prepared to resume tightening monetary policy given that inflation remains a challenge, central bank officials said on Tuesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said policymakers were determined to bring inflation, which slowed to 5.4% in June, back to the central bank's 2%-4% target this year.

"The BSP remains ready to resume monetary tightening as warranted by the data on the inflation outlook," Dakila told an economic briefing.

Separately, BSP Governor Eli Remolona told the same briefing inflation remains a challenge for the country.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates PHCBIR=ECI steady at 6.25% at its last two meetings, next meets on Aug 17 to review policy.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.