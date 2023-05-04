News & Insights

Philippine c.bank ready to adjust policy to battle inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

May 04, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it remains committed to adjusting its monetary policy stance as necessary to prevent further broadening of price pressures.

The balance of risks to inflation outlook for 2023 and 2024 remains tilted heavily towards the upside, it said, adding that potential effect of ongoing supply shortages continues to pose an upside risk to the outlook.

