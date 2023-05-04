Philippine c.bank ready to adjust policy to battle inflation

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it remains committed to adjusting its monetary policy stance as necessary to prevent further broadening of price pressures.

The balance of risks to inflation outlook for 2023 and 2024 remains tilted heavily towards the upside, it said, adding that potential effect of ongoing supply shortages continues to pose an upside risk to the outlook.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.