Philippine c.bank raises benchmark rate by 25 bps, first hike since 2018

MANILA, May 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, its first hike in more than three years, to address rising inflationary pressures that could derail the domestic economy's recovery.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lifted the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate PHCBIR=ECI to 2.25%, as expected by most economists in a May 12-16 Reuters poll.

