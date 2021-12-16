Philippine c.bank keeps rates on hold as Omicron threats loom

By Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema

MANILA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate at a record low on Thursday, maintaining support for the economy amid uncertainty over the fallout of the new Omicron variant, while saying that the inflation environment remains "manageable".

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 2.0%, as expected by all 22 economists in a Reuters poll.

The BSP also kept rates on its overnight deposit and lending facilities at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

"On balance, the Monetary Board sees enough scope to keep a patient hand on the BSP's policy levers owing to a manageable inflation environment," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a media briefing.

Annual inflation reached 4.2% in November, above the central bank's 2%-4% target.

The economy, one of the fastest-growing in Asia before the coronavirus hit, expanded 7.1% year-over-year in the July-September quarter, slower than the 12% expansion in the previous quarter.

But an easing of restrictions is expected to support growth in the final quarter of this year. The government recently upgraded its 2021 growth target, saying an accelerated vaccination drive had enabled the safe and targeted reopening of the economy.

Diokno, however, said the emergence of new COVID-19 variants poses downside risks to the outlook for both growth and inflation.

"Hence, preserving ongoing monetary policy support at this juncture shall help sustain the economy’s momentum over the next few quarters," he said.

The central bank expects average inflation to settle at 4.4% this year and fall back within the target range in 2022 and 2023.

The BSP expects inflation of 3.4% in 2022, slightly higher than the previous forecast of 3.3%.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Edmund Klamann)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.