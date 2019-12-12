Philippine c.bank keeps policy rate steady at 4.0%, as expected

MANILA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as widely expected, pausing from further monetary easing after the economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter.

The central bank left the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 4.0%, as predicted by all 10 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

