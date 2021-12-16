Philippine c.bank keeps key rates unchanged, as expected

The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate at a record low on Thursday, maintaining support for the economy amid uncertainty over the fallout of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at a record low of 2.0%, as expected by all 22 economists in a Reuters poll.

