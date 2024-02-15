News & Insights

Philippine c.bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 6.50%, as expected

February 15, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50% for a third straight meeting on Thursday, as price pressures have further eased.

All 24 economists in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to leave its target reverse repurchase rate PHCBIR=ECI unchanged.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has raised rates by 450 basis points since May 2022, including an off-cycle hike in October.

"Risks to inflation outlook have receded," the BSP said in a statement read at a media briefing.

Annual inflation was at 2.8% in January, the slowest in more than three years, on lower price increases in food, utility and fuel prices.

The central bank has set a 2% to 4% inflation target for 2024.

