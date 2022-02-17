Philippine c.bank holds rates steady, as expected

MANILA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday, saying manageable inflation allows it to maintain policy support while the domestic economy's recovery remains fragile.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI at 2.0%, as expected by all 21 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.