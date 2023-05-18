News & Insights

Philippine c.bank holds rates as expected

May 18, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% on Thursday, pausing its 10-month tightening cycle, with inflation on track to ease back towards its 2% to 4% target range for the year.

Sixteen out of 22 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would take a break after raising rates by a total of 425 basis points (bps) since last May, while the rest had expected a 25 bps hike.

