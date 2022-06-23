Philippine c.bank hikes rates by 25 bps, as expected

MANILA, June 23 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for a second consecutive policy meeting on Thursday to curb red-hot inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lifted the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate PHCBIR=ECI to 2.50%, as expected by most economists in a June 13-20 Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.