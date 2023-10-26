Philippine c.bank hikes benchmark rate by 25 bps in off-cycle move

Adds comments from governor in paragraph 3-6, peso move in paragraph 7

MANILA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in an off-cycle move as it warned inflation would stay above its target till the middle of next year.

The target reverse repurchase rate PHCBIR=ECIwas raised to 6.50%, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona said in a press briefing.

Remolona said there was an "urgent" need to take monetary action to temper inflation, which based on the central bank's updated forecast would remain above its 2%-4% target range for this year until at least July, 2024.

"The Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings tighter for longer until inflationary expectations are better anchored in a sustained downward trend," Remolona said.

A further rate hike would be considered at its next meeting in Nov. 16, Remolona added, if things are worse than thought.

He said policy tightening has not affected the Philippines' growth prospects.

The Philippine peso PHP= had dropped 0.2% to 56.90 per U.S. dollar by 0703 GMT, having fallen to as low as 56.965 during Thursday's spot trading ahead of the BSP's decision. The peso has fallen about 2% this year.

Earlier this month, the central bank had said it was ready to resume monetary tightening amid rising food and transportation prices that were driving up inflation.

In September, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed a double-digit gain in the price of rice drove inflation to 6.1% compared to a year ago, the highest in four months.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores, Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

