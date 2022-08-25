Philippine c.bank gov says series of rate hikes "did not take away future growth"

MANILA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank's series of rate hikes this year meant to combat inflation would not dampen the country's economic recovery, its governor said on Friday.

The central bank's total 175 basis points rate increase this year "did not take away future growth," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told a budget hearing at the lower house of Congress.

