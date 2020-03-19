Philippine c.bank goes for deeper rate cut to fight virus impact

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, March 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank delivered a larger-than-expected cut in its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as it braced for the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank slashed the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=EC by 50 basis points, which was greater that the quarter-point reduction predicted by nine of 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

The rate cut - the fifth such move by the BSP since it began unwinding policy rate hikes in 2018 - comes as major central banks move aggressively with emergency rate cuts and offers of cheap money to combat the impact from the virus.

The Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its key rate to near zero in a move reminiscent of the steps taken just over a decade ago in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The U.S. central bank's decision triggered emergency policy easings by counterparts in New Zealand, Japan and South Korea and Australia to help restore confidence as the health crisis threatened a global recession.

The government has said it expected to miss this year's 6.5%-7.5% growth target due to the impact of the coronavirus.

