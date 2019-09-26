Philippine c.bank cuts key rate 25 basis points to 4.0%

The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.0%, as expected, on Thursday.

This was the third time this year that the central bank has reduced interest rates to support faltering economic growth.

Ten out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll had expected a quarter-point cut in interest rates.

