Philippine c.bank cuts key rate 25 basis points to 4.0%

MANILA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.0%, as expected, on Thursday.

This was the third time this year that the central bank has reduced interest rates to support faltering economic growth.

Ten out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll had expected a quarter-point cut in interest rates.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk )

