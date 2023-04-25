News & Insights

US Markets

Philippine c.bank chief: 'Dangerous' to cut rates faster than Fed

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

April 25, 2023 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

Adds quote from c.bank governor, GDP outlook, background

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank considers it "dangerous" to cut interest rates faster than a policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, its governor said on Wednesday.

While Philippine inflation will decelerate to below 4% late this year and come in closer to 3% in 2024, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) aims to maintain its interest rate differential with the Fed, Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters on the sidelines of a central bank event, ahead of the BSP's rate-setting meeting on May 18.

"If inflation in the U.S. is sticky and cuts are slow, it is very dangerous for the Philippine central bank to cut faster than the U.S.," Medalla said.

Philippine inflation slowed for a second straight month in March to 7.6%.

Gross domestic product could have expanded "in the neighbourhood of 6%" in the first quarter, Medalla said.

A Philippine government inter-agency panel this week maintained its economic growth target of 6.0% to 7.0% this year on robust domestic economic activity amid global headwinds.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((manila.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.