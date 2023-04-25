Philippine c.bank chief: 'Dangerous' to cut rates faster than Fed

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank considers it "dangerous" to cut interest rates faster than a policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, its governor said on Wednesday.

While Philippine inflation will decelerate to below 4% late this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) aims to keep its interest rate differential with the U.S., Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters on the sidelines of a central bank event, ahead of the BSP's rate setting meeting on May 18.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

