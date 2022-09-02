Philippine c.bank chief says 6.5% GDP growth this year 'doable"

MANILA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Growth of 6.5% in Philippine gross domestic product remains "doable" this year, with the economy likely to be supported as the government resists re-imposing pandemic lockdowns, its central bank governor told Reuters at a virtual Newsmaker event on Friday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also said Philippine inflation was expected to decelerate in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

