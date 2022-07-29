Philippine c.bank chief says 2024 inflation forecast likely to be revised lower

The Philippine central bank will likely revise down its inflation forecast for 2024, its governor said on Friday, though he did not specify a figure.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas chief Felipe Medalla earlier in the day said inflation in 2023 is expected to fall back to within its 2%-4% target band, from a projected average of 5% this year.

