Philippine c.bank can respond to Fed rate action 'fully or partially'- governor

MANILA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has room to respond to any U.S. Federal Reserve policy action either "fully or partially", depending on data, Governor Felipe Medalla said on Tuesday.

Medalla told reporters his own "base case scenario" is that the Fed will pause policy tightening in the first quarter of 2023.

