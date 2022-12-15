Philippine c.bank backs wealth fund after revisions to draft law

Updates bill's approval at third reading in paragraph 2, adds funding details in paragraph 9

MANILA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday said it backed the creation of a sovereign wealth fund being pushed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, despite having earlier raised concerns about transparency over its governance.

The legislative bill for the wealth fund was revised to exclude state pension funds as a source and was subsequently approved by the lower house on third reading on Thursday, after the president's earlier call for its immediate enactment to spur growth and development.

"Given that our concerns in the central bank have been completely addressed and the criticism of inclusion of the pension fund has been addressed as well, I support the passage of the bill," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla said, adding the fund could be used to attract foreign investment.

Congressman Joey Salceda, one of the bill's authors, said the "enhanced version" contained enough safeguards, like mandatory review of contributions by the fund, to make it "one of the most transparent".

The plan follows moves by neighbours Malaysia and Singapore and more recently Indonesia in establishing sovereign wealth funds, albeit with mixed results. In Malaysia, a multi-billion dollar graft scandal engulfed the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

Getting the bill passed into law in the Philippines could take some time, however, with the senate yet to file a required counterpart measure.

Medalla repeated that the central bank's balance sheet was strong so it could afford to contribute to the fund through the dividends it regularly remits to the government.

He said he did not see the bill's current version negatively affecting the BSP's ability to fulfill its mandate of maintaining price stability.

Under the current version, two government financial institutions - Development Bank of the Philippines and Land Bank of the Philippines - would provide a total 75 billion pesos ($1.34 billion) for initial capital, while the central bank will contribute subsequently through dividends.

($1 = 55.82 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

