Philippine bourse sees firms raising $3.6 bln on capital markets this year
By the end of July, companies had raised 76 billion pesos on the stock market, with six initial public offerings (IPO) and follow-on share sales in the pipeline, PSE data show.
But the PSE is closely watching a potential postponement of share sales, as market volume and performance remain tepid, Monzon said.
The Philippines' broader index .PSI has fallen 5.9% this year, weighed down by a weak peso and elevated inflation, making it the region's second-worst performer, following Vietnam.
($1 = 55.66 Philippine pesos)
