Philippine bourse sees firms raising $3.6 bln on capital markets this year

The Philippine stock exchange operator expects companies to raise 200 billion pesos ($3.6 billion) on the capital markets this year on a robust pipeline of listings and share sales, despite market volatility, its president said on Saturday.

By the end of July, companies had raised 76 billion pesos on the stock market, with six initial public offerings (IPO) and follow-on share sales in the pipeline, PSE data show.

But the PSE is closely watching a potential postponement of share sales, as market volume and performance remain tepid, Monzon said.

The Philippines' broader index .PSI has fallen 5.9% this year, weighed down by a weak peso and elevated inflation, making it the region's second-worst performer, following Vietnam.

($1 = 55.66 Philippine pesos)

