Philippine bourse clears Citicore Renewable Energy's IPO plan

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Citicore Renewable Energy Corp (CREC) said on Thursday that the Philippine Stock Exchange had approved its application for listing via an initial public offering (IPO).

The Philippine bourse on Jan. 29 approved listing of up to 10 billion common shares of the renewable energy company, CREC said.

The IPO consists of an offer of up to 2.9 billion primary common shares and an overallotment option of up to 435 million secondary common shares, at an offer price of up to 3.88 pesos ($0.0691) per share, the company said.

The bourse also approved expected timetable for all the IPO-related activities, including a tentative listing date and commencement of trading on the stock exchange on March 22.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to partially fund CREC's capital expenditures and pipeline development for solar energy plants and battery energy storage system, among others.

($1 = 56.1100 Philippine pesos)

